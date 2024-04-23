City of Santa Barbara Issues its Recommended Budget for Fiscal Year 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On April 22, 2024, the City of Santa Barbara issued its recommended operating and capital budget for Fiscal Years (FY) 2025 (July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025), as required by the City Charter. The recommended budget includes an introductory budget message from the City Administrator, revenue and expenditure details by fund and department, capital priorities, and performance indicators.

The Santa Barbara City Council will review and receive presentations from staff regarding the recommended budget throughout May and June during the following, scheduled meetings:

April 23, 2024, 2 p.m. – Introduction of the Recommended Budget and Budget Overview

April 30, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Finance Committee’s initial review of the Downtown Parking Budget

May 7, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Finance Committee’s initial review of the budget

May 14, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – General Fund Budget, including Measure C Capital

May 21, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – All Other Funds Budget, including Capital

June 4, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Budget Deliberations

The Santa Barbara City Council is scheduled to take action on the recommended budget during the regularly scheduled meeting on June 11, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Staff is pleased to present the Fiscal Year 2025 budget. The budget is the culmination of multiple months of hard work reviewing revenue sources, programs, and understanding what it costs to continue to deliver critical services to the community and maintaining the City’s infrastructure. The City is committed to fiscal sustainability and has made some challenging choices to present the budget to the City Council and the Santa Barbara community. We look forward to reviewing the budget with the City Council in the coming months,” Finance Director Keith DeMartini said.

The City’s recommended budget for FY 2025 can be found by accessing the online budget tool at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Budget.