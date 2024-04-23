GUSD Celebrates 25 Years of Partnership with Explore Ecology

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – April 22nd, 2024 Goleta Union School District has worked alongside the local nonprofit Explore Ecology for over two decades. Providing environmental education, while more recently field trip opportunities and gardening classes has been the foundation of our partnership.

“Explore Ecology teaches that environmental stewardship can be joyful, creative, and life-affirming,” said Jill Cloutier, Public Relations Director at Explore Ecology. “This means giving students hope, ideas, and solutions – actions they can take in their everyday lives that have an impact in creating a healthier world for all…What sets Explore Ecology apart is its dedication to hands-on participation.”

The 2023-2024 school year is the first year 5th and 6th grade students are able to visit the Tajiguas landfill through Explore Ecology. Lessons in waste-reduction are taught while students are allowed a visual of the impacted environment. Other field trip opportunities include a visit to the Watershed Resource Center, and to Art From Scrap in downtown Santa Barbara for hands-on learning in the student maker space.

This is the 10th year Explore Ecology has been helping maintain the garden program at all nine of our elementary schools. This includes not only making sure each of our schools’ gardens stay well kept and healthy, but also providing a garden education program. Explore Ecology educators work with 6th, 4th, 2nd, & Kindergarten classes in 14-16 week sessions growing and composting plants.

GUSD gives its utmost appreciation to Explore Ecology and the invaluable environmental education it has given our students over 25 years. Our longtime partnership is a testament to the strong community ties our local area enjoys.