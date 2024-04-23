National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Candlelight Vigil for DUI Crash Victims

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Microsoft Word – Press Release 04-731 Victims Rights Week and Candlelight Vigil

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that National Crime Victims’ Rights Week will be commemorated April 21–27, 2024. National Crime Victims’ Rights Week challenges our community and our victim service providers, criminal justice partners, and concerned citizens to promote victims’ rights initiatives and the need for effective and compassionate victim services, and financial and emotional support for all those affected by crime.

The 2024 theme is: How would you help? Options, services, and hope for crime survivors. The 2024 theme asks all of us – friends, family members, neighbors, colleagues, community leaders, victim service providers, criminal justice practitioners, and health professionals – how we can help crime victims. Are you prepared if someone confides in you about a victimization? Is your organization victim-centered and trauma-informed? Are you familiar with the services available in your community?

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will be declaring the week of April 21-27, 2024, as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Santa Barbara County. Over 4,000 individuals are directly harmed by crime each year in Santa Barbara County, and each crime affects many more family members, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program is the primary provider of help and support to victims of violent crime, and provides services such as court support and advocacy, obtaining crime victim compensation in an attempt to mitigate the negative impacts of crime, and assistance with navigating the criminal justice system. National Crime Victims’ Rights Week honors the extraordinary progress that has been made on behalf of millions of victims since the passage of the Victims of Crime Act in 1984. National Crime Victims’ Rights Week challenges our community and our victim service providers, criminal justice partners, and concerned citizens to promote victims’ rights initiatives and the need for effective and compassionate victim services, and financial and emotional support for all those affected by crime.

District Attorney John T. Savrnoch stated, “The County of Santa Barbara and the District Attorney’s Office are committed to respecting and enforcing victims’ rights, and expressing our appreciation to all of the victims and crime survivors who have turned personal tragedy into action in order to build a more just community.”

In addition, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and the Tri-Counties Region of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) invite you to join them for a “night of remembrance” candlelight vigil in honor of those who have been impacted by an impaired driving crash. Please join us as we honor and remember in solidarity all those whose lives have been forever changed by this crime.

The candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, located at 1112 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Check-in and refreshments begin at 6:00 p.m. and the candlelight vigil will take place from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Please contact Eva Rosenberger, MADD Program Specialist, at eva.rosenberger@madd.org for more information.

District Attorney John T. Savrnoch stated, “The District Attorney’s Office is honored to partner with MADD to bring support and awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, and work toward making Santa Barbara County’s roads safer for all those who travel through our community.”