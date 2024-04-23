Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, April 22, 2024 – On this Earth Day, the City of Goleta is pleased to report the results of a record-breaking Beautify Goleta event this past Saturday, April 20th. It was wonderful to see the community come together to celebrate Earth Day in Goleta with action, purpose, and in large numbers. You can watch a slideshow recap of the event here: https://youtu.be/j328lNv5m4E

Here are the numbers. More than 75 dedicated volunteers turned out to participate and took to the streets, parks, beaches, and open spaces, with a mission to clean and protect our environment. At the Free Bulky Item Drop Off Event at Brandon Elementary School, 60 vehicles dropped off a record-breaking 16,768 pounds of bulky items. The collective cleanup effort at Bella Vista Park and Ellwood Beach resulted in the remarkable collection of over 680 pounds of trash, a testament to the community’s commitment to creating a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable city for all.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every individual who lent their time and effort to make this event a resounding success. A special shout out goes to our young volunteers from the Montessori Center School of Santa Barbara, who demonstrated that the passion for environmental stewardship knows no age.

Our appreciation also goes to MarBorg Industries for their logistical support, Elubia’s Kitchen for providing nourishing meals to our volunteers, and Considered Coffee for keeping everyone energized with their sustainable brews.

These events reflect what we can achieve when we come together as a community. The success of the Beautify Goleta’s Earth Day 2024 event is not just measured by the pounds of trash collected, but by the strengthened bonds within our community and the shared vision for a greener future.

We look forward to continuing this tradition of service and sustainability, and we invite everyone to join us in our upcoming initiatives. Together, we can make everyday Earth Day.

About Beautify Goleta

Beautify Goleta is a community-led initiative focused on environmental conservation and beautification efforts in the City of Goleta. Through volunteer-driven events, educational programs, and partnerships, we aim to foster a culture of sustainability and civic engagement. Beautify Goleta’s next event is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2024. If you’d like to sign up as a volunteer or join us as a Captain, please email us at EnvironmentalServices@cityofgoleta.org