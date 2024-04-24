I recently attended the Montecito Association meeting discussing the Miramar plan, and I regret not having had the opportunity to voice my support for the plan.

Having worked at a homeless shelter in Santa Barbara for eight years, I witnessed the life-changing impact of affordable housing for families. Thus, I fully support the Miramar’s planned addition of affordable employee housing.

I fell in love with Montecito when I first laid eyes on it in the late ’70s), and I cherish Montecito’s idyllic charm. Yet I recognize the inevitability of change. The current status quo of exorbitant housing costs and limited supply is unsustainable.

Caruso is quite aware of the affordable housing crisis from his own employees, and he is doing something about it. Caruso’s team’s commitment to action, as demonstrated by their previous success with building the Miramar, inspires my faith in his team’s ability to handle this phase tastefully.

As a close neighbor, I was dismayed to see the old Miramar property left neglected for years. Caruso’s team’s success in building the hotel despite numerous obstacles reflects his dedication and ability to listen to community input, a quality evident in their willingness to incorporate feedback into their final design.

I commend Caruso’s team for spearheading this addition of 26 affordable employee apartments, and I believe this project will not only benefit the community but also foster a positive work environment for numerous families.

By independently funding these affordable employee apartments through the addition of a handful of shops and market-rate apartments, all without government assistance, Caruso sets an example for other employers to follow, promoting supportive workplaces and reducing freeway commutes for employees.

Let’s cooperate with Caruso’s team to ensure this plan aligns with our community’s values and positively impacts countless lives. The prospect of life-changing opportunities for these employees fills me with great joy and excitement.