Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers Announce 2024 Vintners of the Year Gray Hartley and Frank Ostini of Hitching Post Wines to be Honored at the Annual “Wine & Fire Weekend”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

April 22, 2024 – Lompoc, California

Each year the Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers Alliance celebrate the region, the vineyards, the wines, and history of this most southern coastal AVA in California. The heritage of this acclaimed winegrowing area is not only shaped by its unique topography, but also by those who craft the area’s exceptional wines. Fittingly, the annual celebration known as “Wine & Fire!” lauds a winemaker that has made a significant contribution and impact to Sta. Rita Hills.

While past honorees have been individuals, there is simply no way to separate the 2024 Vintners of the year. Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley have been the winemakers bringing Hitching Post wines to the world since 1979, two of the early pioneers of Santa Barbara County wines and the early advocates for the establishment and promotion of the Sta. Rita Hills AVA.

A chance meeting at the Casmalia Hitching Post restaurant in 1977 between Frank, a chef, and Gray, a commercial fisherman, led to their long-term partnership and winemaking adventures.

Their initial garagiste hobby blossomed into a highly acclaimed winemaking enterprise. With a mission to make wines that were food-friendly and could be served with oak-grilled steaks and foods, they discovered the wonders of Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir. Since 1981 Pinot Noir has been their primary focus and passion. Shying away from the big California style Pinot Noir of the day, they choose to mirror more subdued Burgundian style wines that would complement the varied menu items of the Hitching Post 2 Restaurant.



Not owning vineyards, Hitching Post Wines has worked with several vineyards in the Santa Ynez Valley and beyond. In 1985 they sourced their first SRH Pinot Noir from Sanford & Benedict, long before the area was a designated wine region. In addition to Sanford & Benedict they are making wines from Fiddlestix Vineyard and Our Lady of Guadalupe, in the Sta. Rita Hills.



Generous to a fault, Frank, Gray, and Hitching Post Wines have helped raise millions of dollars for Direct Relief via The Santa Barbara Wine Auction, as well as many other local nonprofits.

2024 also brings the 20th anniversary of the movie Sideways, much of which was filmed in Santa Rita Hills and at the Hitching Post 2 restaurant. Watch closely to find both Gray and Frank in various scenes. With a Sideways twist, the first wine they made in Frank’s garage was a Merlot!

The dynamic duo will be lauded during the four-day Wine & Fire celebration, and particularly at the La Paulée Dinner to be held at Babcock Winery on Friday, August 16th. La Paulée will begin with a sparkling wine reception followed by a BBQ dinner (of course!) by High on the Hog catering. Wines for the dinner tables will be hosted by member wineries, but in the spirit of La Paulée, guests are encouraged to bring their own special bottles to share at the table.

Other festivities throughout the weekend include a Barn Party Kickoff on Thursday, August 15th, Seminars and the Grand Tasting on Saturday August 17th and Open Houses and special winery events on Sunday, August 18th.

Participating wineries, restaurants and food vendors will be announced soon. Full event details and tickets for all the events are now available at https://www.staritahills.com/wine-and-fire-2024

The Sta. Rita Hills Winegrowers Alliance is a non-profit 501(c)6 trade organization formed in 2001 to promote and educate the vineyards and wineries of this unique American Viticultural Area.