As a parent raising a young family in Santa Barbara, I’m thrilled with the city’s commitment to becoming more bicycle friendly.

We own a car and use bicycles, but since State Street became car-free, we now use our bikes for all errands around town. This simple change has improved our lives, deepened our connections to the community, and sparked our interest in local projects and city leadership.

That’s why it was so disappointing to read Mayor Rowse’s article, which shows just how disconnected he is from the needs of families in Santa Barbara. We need a mayor and a city council with the imagination to push for progress and reimagine what State Street can be — not leaders who cling to nostalgia and failed ideas from the past.