Last Chance to Provide Input on City’s CDBG Action Plan

GOLETA, CA April 26, 2024 – Time is running out in the public review period for the City of Goleta’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program Draft Action Plan for 2024-2025. Every year the City uses funds from the CDBG program to help those in our community who are in need. Comments on the Draft Action Plan are being accepted during a 30-day public review period which began on April 5, 2024, and ends Monday, May 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The review period provides an opportunity for the public to offer their views and recommendations to the City on CDBG funded housing and community development related activities.

The Draft Action Plan:

Outlines the City’s strategy for pursuing the overall goals of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide decent housing; to establish and maintain a suitable living environment; and to expand economic revitalization opportunities.

Contains identifiable benchmarks for measuring progress through goals, objectives and community development strategies to meet the City’s housing needs and to provide services to the low-income, homeless and special needs populations within the City.

Sets forth funding allocations for the 2024-2025 planning period.

The draft Action Plan can be viewed here. For more information on the CDBG program, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/Grants.

Comments should be submitted to: City of Goleta, Neighborhood Services Department, Attn: Cassidy Le Air, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, CA 93117 or emailed to cleair@cityofgoleta.org.

About the Community Development Block Grant

On an annual basis the City receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the CDBG program which is intended to be used to assist low-income citizens, people experiencing homelessness, youth and seniors with essential services such as medical and dental care, food security, counseling, homelessness assistance and prevention, case management and other needs.

The City also uses the majority of its CDBG allocation on capital projects that will benefit low- to moderate-income people and the disabled. Projects have included renovating City facilities and parks to meet Americans with Disability Act (ADA) access standards, installing sidewalks in areas where they are lacking, and adding crosswalks.