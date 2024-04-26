Santa Barbara Zoo’s Dr. Estelle Sandhaus Recognized as Pioneering Female Conservationist by Disney Conservation Fund

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(April 24, 2024) Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Zoo is proud to announce that Dr. Estelle Sandhaus, Director of Conservation & Science, has been recognized by the Disney Conservation Fund for her pioneering work in the field of conservation. This acknowledgment highlights her commitment to fostering a healthier planet for both people and wildlife, a mission that resonates with the values and efforts of the Santa Barbara Zoo, and conservationists worldwide.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such a visionary leader in conservation like Estelle on our team at the Santa Barbara Zoo.” shared Rich Block, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo. “Her dedication and passion for conservation have not only benefited the wildlife she and her team work so directly to protect but have also inspired those around her. We are thrilled to see Estelle receive this well-deserved recognition from the Disney Conservation Fund, and look forward to continuing to support her endeavors in making a significant difference in the lives of wildlife and the ecosystems they inhabit.”

Estelle’s journey in conservation began as a biology student at the University of California, San Diego, volunteering for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s giant panda project. Her passion for conservation led her into graduate research, eventually landing her at the Santa Barbara Zoo, which works with various agencies to recover threatened and endangered species endemic to their biodiverse region – from the island fox and western snowy plover, to the monarch butterfly and more. She was quickly drawn to the plight of reintroduced California condors, and under her leadership, the Santa Barbara Zoo partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop the California Condor Nest Guarding Program. Thanks to Estelle and her team’s thousands of hours of field observations, interventions, and education and outreach in the urban communities that share the condor’s landscape, condor nest success has dramatically increased. Today, more than one quarter of the southern California condor flock is wild-born.

The Disney Conservation Fund is committed to supporting the efforts of remarkable women like Estelle, whose work spans across various continents and species, from lions in Africa to orangutans in Indonesia, and monk seals in Hawaii. This recognition underscores the global impact of her work and the positive changes being made for the future of wildlife.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is committed to making the world a better place through its involvement in local and global wildlife conservation efforts. When you visit the Santa Barbara Zoo, you help make a difference. For more information about the Santa Barbara Zoo’s conservation efforts, click here: https://www.sbzoo.org/conservation/