Seeking Public Input! Santa Barbara County Fire Department is preparing a new Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) for the Santa Barbara Foothill Communities

Please provide your input! Fore more information, public survey, and community workshops go to Storymap: http://ims.dudek.com/sbfoothillscwpp

We are seeking input from community members, agencies, environmental groups, and other interested parties to help ensure the CWPP reflects the priorities of the community. Please take the community wildfire survey and register to attend a community workshop! Visit the project StoryMap to learn more about the project.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is preparing a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) and Transportation Study for the Santa Barbara Foothill Communities.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

