Has the City Council considered taking a group drive to the Paseo Nuevo Parking Lot?

We were greeted at the garage entrance with a notice: “Elevators Not in Service.” We parked and found that the escalator was not in service either. Arriving on the street level, passing a fire pit not burning, we saw an Airstream trailer in a placita surrounded by empty picnic tables. Dined in a mostly empty restaurant.

On our way out, two Pay-Here kiosks had “Out of Service” signs send us back to the basement where we stop traffic at the exit because no one= is there to service the handicapped placard in lieu of $3 parking.

Why would anyone given a choice opt for out-of-service downtown Santa Barbara over almost any other place in the county?

For this you need to pay big bucks to an out-of-town consultant? Take a five-minute ride and see why people are fleeing from downtown.