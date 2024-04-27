It was around 1976 that Fred Hayward, manager of his family business in Santa Barbara, hired me as a designer. He initially resisted the recommendation to hire me by Elva Twamley, Montecito’s veteran designer from Buffalo, NY, saying everyone usually starts in the mail room. Ms. Twamley died many years ago, and now, with the passing of Fred, another page in Santa Barbara’s history turns.

Fred did, and was so much more, than a manager of a store that sold wallpaper, carpeting, furniture, and interior design services. He was an unofficial ambassador to the many residents of our town, offering personal service that is simply unavailable from any home goods stores, brick-and-mortar or online, today. Fred’s management style was business-like but also Buddha-like in nature. His respect and caring for his community and the members of his staff, whether Mrs. Gotrocks in Hope Ranch or his installation, workroom, and delivery employees was demonstrated in his patience and kind demeanor.

Inheriting what is now known as the oldest family business in Santa Barbara was a daunting task, but Fred not only made it thrive, he created a family within the business itself — an invaluable quality. I eventually went on to other career choices, but will never forget knowing Fred.