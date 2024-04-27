Spring Signing Day: Local Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

For eight San Marcos High student athletes Friday’s signing day ceremony was the culmination of tireless work on the playing field in the classroom as they signed their National Letters of Intent cementing their commitments to various institutions of higher education..

San Marcos’ spring signing included, Luke Burns {San Jose State, water polo}, Ava Carter {Boston College} track & field, Luke Crawford {Wheaton, football}, Jeffrey Forster {Trinity University, golf}, Emma Foster {Manhattanville University, softball}, Ryan McLain {Wheaton, golf}, Mason Rice {Volleyball, Princeton}, and Logan Stevenson {Lewis & Clark, Baseball}.

Rice is in the midst of a playoff run with the San Marcos High boys’ volleyball team after leading the Royals to their first outright Channel League title since 2014. Princeton is a school that he had on his radar for a long time.

“Ever since I was a sophomore I set Princeton at the top of my list. I’ve been talking to them for a long time. In the last couple months I actually got an offer and committed,” Rice said. “I think just having it at the top of my list and not giving up no matter what the situation seemed like was really important.

“I’m super blessed to be able to go to such a prestigious school while playing Division 1 volleyball. It doesn’t really get better than that.”

Emma Foster is a four-year varsity softball player who will be taking her talents to the east coast to play at Manhattanville University.

“I think Manhattanville had a really good opportunity for me academically and I just really like how they were doing in softball as well,” Foster said. “Opening up my options and going back east is something that I am really excited about.”

Coming off a CIF-SS Division 2 Championship this season Luke Burns will realize his dream of playing college water polo at San Jose State.

“I’ve been playing water polo for the greater part of my life now and it’s great to see it pay off,” Burns said. “I like the chemistry at {San Jose State}. I have already met all my teammates and I’ve already found my roommate. They have a great business program as well that I will be pursuing.”

Ava Carter has been a stalwart in the sprints for San Marcos over the last few years and is in the midst of a special senior season. She looks forward to continuing her development at Boston College.

Santa Barbara High Signing Day

Santa Barbara High held its signing day on Wednesday at Peabody Stadium as five student athletes put pen to paper.

from left: Layla Szymczak, Estella Gray, Sierra Gronquist, Liam Keithley and Olivia Battles.

The Dons who signed their National Letters of Intent included, Estella Gray {Occidental College, water polo}, Layla Szymczak {Pomona College, water polo}, Olivia Battles {Occidental College, Lacrosse}, Liam Keithley {Cal Lutheran, baseball} and Sierra Gronquist (Westmont College, track & field}.