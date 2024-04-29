The First Major Line-Up Announcement Is Kenny Loggins for September’s One805LIVE! Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, April 29, 2024 — One805 is thrilled to announce the 2024 One805LIVE! concert supporting Santa Barbara’s First Responders. One of our hometown favorites, Kenny Loggins, will give his first performance since last year’s final tour. The benefit will once again be hosted by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner at his oceanside estate. Additional artists and special guests will be announced soon.

Kenny Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums and has won two Grammy Awards. In addition to his string of successful recordings, both solo and as a member of the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Loggins was the first major rock star to dedicate himself to recording music for children and families. Kenny’s remarkable career also garnered him the nickname of “The King of Soundtracks” for his work with Footloose, Top Gun and Caddyshack. Kenny has rocked stages worldwide, and now he has generously agreed to support Santa Barbara’s First Responders by performing at One805LIVE! 2024.

“In recognition of his extraordinary and constant philanthropic work in Santa Barbara County, One805 has chosen to honor Kenny Loggins as a recipient of this year’s “Heart of the Community Award”, said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith. “He will receive the award on-stage at the concert. Prior recipients have included Kevin Costner and founding board member Alan Parsons.”

“We are also delighted to announce that the legendary Grammy Award winning Alan Parsons O.B.E has again agreed to support our First Responders, both by performing and by serving as this year’s Music Director,” said Cavendish Weston-Smith. “Alan Parsons’ storied career includes his amazing success working with the Beatles at Abbey Road; engineering Dark Side Of The Moon for Pink Floyd; and founding The Alan Parsons Project.”

All tickets go on sale June 1st at One805.org but corporate sponsorships are available starting TODAY. Those wanting to guarantee seats and cabanas have until June 1st to take advantage of the “early bird” pricing. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come!

All proceeds benefit One805 and all Santa Barbara County First Responders Funds go toward emergency life-saving equipment, disaster preparedness for all First Responders and 24/7 accessible mental wellness services for all Santa Barbara County Fire Departments. Mental Health support is one of the most requested ‘needs’ from our local firefighters.