PCPA Announces Jeweled Jubilee Fundraising Event

Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) and Solvang Theaterfest are excited to announce a joint fundraising event to celebrate the significant milestones of PCPA’s 60th and Solvang Theaterfest’s 50th anniversaries. This fundraising event will take place on June 15, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at Solvang Festival Theater, located at 420 2nd St., Solvang, CA 93463.

The evening will be filled with entertainment, including live performances by exceptional PCPA artists, Silent and Live Auctions, and catering from the delicious Catering Connection. Attendees will also enjoy premium seats for the Opening Night performance of “Little Shop of Horrors,” a cult classic musical that promises to captivate audiences with its blend of humor, horror, and heart.

Tickets for this exclusive event are priced at $200 per person and can be purchased online at pcpa.org or by calling the PCPA box office at 805-922-8313. Tickets go on sale May 1, 2024.

Join us on June 15 as we raise a toast to six decades of PCPA excellence and five decades of Solvang Theaterfest’s cultural contributions. Let’s come together to support the arts and create lasting memories in the enchanting surroundings of the Solvang Festival Theater. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit pcpa.org or call the PCPA box office at 805-922-8313.

