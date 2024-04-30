SBART Press Luncheon: Taylor Steelman and Jackson Melton Honored as Athletes of the Week

High school postseason play is in full swing and many of the team’s and individual student athletes who remain alive in the playoffs updated their progress at the weekly SBART press luncheon on Monday at Harry’s Cafe.

Both athletes of the week came from the pool as Taylor Steelman of San Marcos High swim and Jackson Melton of Carpinteria High swim were honored for outstanding performances at their respective league championship meets.

Melton broke his own school record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.62 and broke his own school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.6 at the Citrus Coast League Championships. He also set a school record with his 100 freestyle split of 48.49.

Jackson Melton broke two of his own school records at Citrus Coast League Championships.

“This last year he had a tough injury while skateboarding at the skate park that took him out of his senior year of water polo,” said Carpinteria swim coach Jon Otsuki. “We didn’t really know how he was going to come back with his ankle flexibility.

He made the amazing transition from the IM to freestyle and still came back for the breaststroke as well. It was a great surprise because he was in a walking boot.”

Steelman took first place in the 500 freestyle at the Channel League Championships with the second fastest time in school history. She also captured first place in the 100 backstroke and was a member of the school record 200 medley relay team.

“She was the only person to win four races at Channel League Championships and she helped us break a school record in a relay that has been really tough to do,” said San Marcos swim coach Chuckie Roth of Steelman. “She is second fastest in school history {in the 500 freestyle} only behind Adrian Binder and she won an NCAA Division 1 Championship in that event.”

Phil Womble Award

As a multi-sport athlete in tennis and soccer at Laguna Blanca Caroline Kenny is a leader on and off the playing field. She was honored with the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s press luncheon.

“Caroline is a unique presence. Her energy is always positive and you csn see her impact on her teammates through her attitude, commitment and supportive manner,” said Laguna Blanca athletic director Matt Stenhouse. “Off the court, I have watched her have a presence as an upstander in support of students who need a second voice. She is a great leader, excellent in the classroom, and a loyal friend to many.”

Caroline Kenny is joined by Dave Pintard, Laguna Blanca athletic director Matt Steinhaus and coach Santiago Segovia.

In addition, Kenny maintains a 3.86 GPA and has accumulated 360 hours of community service. She is a team captain of the Laguna Blanca tennis team and first team all Tri-Valley League recognition in 2023. She was alsoFrontier League Honorable Mention in soccer.

Santa Barbara Versus Everybody

Three Santa Barbara area teams have reached the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoff. Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara all won their first round matches and will look to advance to the semifinals with victories on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos will host Redondo Union, Santa Barbara will host Beckman of Tustin and San Marcos will travel to Servite.