Solvang Man Arrested for DUI and Ghost Rifle and Drug Charges

A Solvang man was arrested early Sunday morning after authorities say he was found to be driving under the influence with an illegal “ghost” rifle and narcotics in his possession.

On Sunday, April 28, at around 12:40 a.m., a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over 23-year-old Eduardo Andres Sanchez, who was driving a vehicle with a missing a front license plate, on Mission Drive at Pine Street in Solvang, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Sanchez was found to be under the influence, Zick said, and was arrested.

“During a search of Sanchez’s vehicle, deputies found a loaded, un-serialized short-barreled rifle along with narcotics,” Zick said.

Sanchez was booked into the county’s Main Jail for misdemeanor DUI and felony charges that include transportation of narcotics for sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, illegal possession of an assault weapon, manufacturing a short barreled rifle, felon in possession of a firearm, and prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm. His bail is set at $250,000.