Mother’s Day Treats 2024
The Santa Barbara Independent brings you an update on the local deals and steals for Mother’s Day* — from special treats and meals for your mother, to luxurious spa treatments, unique gifts, and more!
Andersen’s Restaurant & Bakery
Mother’s Day brunch 9am – 2pm!
Champagne Mimosas, Eggs Benedicts Quiches, Omelettes and Smoked Salmon, Bratwursts and eggs. The Bakery has a Beautiful assortment of Scandinavian Kringle’s, Andersen’s Famous Buttering, Marzipan Princess cakes, special Mother’s day cookies and special cakes all for Mom.
Head to the link below or call 805-962-5085
The Brewhouse
The Brewhouse invites you to celebrate your mom with us from 10-2pm with a beautiful buffet brunch for $37/$10 for kids (10 & under)!
Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by phone or email.
You can make online reservations through sbbrewhouse@gmail.com or by calling the restaurant at 805-884-4664.
Italian Pottery Outlet
Family owned for 40+ years, Italian Pottery Outlet offers the west coast’s largest selection of quality, handmade Italian ceramics and volcanic stone tables.
As a wholesale distributer buying in volume, they provide 30% off regular retail pricing. Since moving to State St in 2008, they’ve also expanded to offer artisanal gifts from around the world; like glassware, linens, jewelry, books, bags, and candles.
Discover beautiful, authentic Italian pottery imported directly for cooking, serving, and decorating, their knowledgeable staff helps you find the perfect piece for your home!
Paradise Found
Purveyors of peace, love & good vibes since 1986. Paradise Found is a metaphysical mercantile established to support you on your spiritual journey and enrich your life with beauty, truth and goodness.
We offer a rich collection of books, crystals, jewelry, incense, intuitive readings and more. You can consider us your local, independent neighborhood hardware store for the spiritually inclined. Come check out our beautiful selection of greetings cards and gifts for Mom or the cherished women in your life.
We’re Open seven days a week from 11a.m. to 7p.m. ~ Shop Online 24/7!
Rusty’s Pizza
Celebrate Mom with a Rusty’s Heart-Shaped Pizza! Forget about the box of chocolates and treat mom to our heartwarming special, outlined with flavorful pepperoni and adorned with her favorite two toppings. Available Mother’s Day weekend, Fri., May 10th ~ Sun., May 12th. What better way to show her appreciation than with a culinary gesture straight from the heart. Come and dine in one of our nine great locations or order delivery or pick-up. Online: rustyspizza.com or call 805-564-1111.
Mother’s Day Virtual Auction – Santa Barbara Birth Center
Welcome to the Santa Barbara Birth Center’s Online Silent Auction, a glorious wealth of treasures for you! Designed to unite our community in support of the women’s healthcare services we provide and the birthing families we serve.
Bid on an array of unique items and experiences while contributing to our mission of providing compassionate care, education, and support during the childbearing years and beyond to all who seek our care. Join us in supporting empowered birth choices, one bid at a time.
Relax and Elevate Well-being at Soul Care Studio + Sauna
Give the special women in your life a gift of self care this Mother’s Day! Soul Care Studio + Sauna offers a tranquil and inviting place to recharge and inspire greater well being.
Purchase a Soul Care Gift Card or package of services for them to enjoy. Heat up in the infrared sauna to relax, promote better sleep, and enhance complexion. Cool down in the cold plunge tank to improve circulation, lymphatic systems, and reduce muscle inflammation.
Boost respiratory immunity and skin health with a halotherapy session. Find inner calm, and clear stagnant energy with guided meditation.
Santa Ynez Valley Marriott
This Mother’s Day let’s raise a toast to the women who make every day brighter. Join us for a brunch honoring the extraordinary moms in our lives. From savory delights to sweet treats, it’s a celebration fit for queens!
Call For Brunch Reservations: 805-688-1000
The Victoria Project Invites Businesses & Consumers to Support Newborn & Maternal Health this Mother’s Day
Local nonprofit The Victoria Project (TVP) invites you to support local pregnant Mothers and to address the U.S. maternal health crisis. Join TVP in creating healthier outcomes for moms and babies in our community and across the country. The U.S. maternal mortality rate is ten times higher than other high-income countries with Black women dying at 3-4x the rate of White women during and after childbirth.
Businesses are encouraged to donate a portion of proceeds and spread awareness. The public is encouraged to sign up in support, and to choose participating businesses when shopping. Join us in supporting empowered birth choices, one bid at a time.
VNA Health
Join us at our 23rd Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon to celebrate Honored Mother LESLIE PERSON RYAN and Remembered Mother LADY LESLIE RIDLEY-TREE on Friday, May 10 at the Hilton SB Beachfront Resort.
In 1908, a nurse Marian Watts and a group of forward-thinking women founded VNA Health with a charitable mission to provide trusted and compassionate care to all. It is in the spirit of these dynamic women that we celebrate our beloved caregivers who advocate for the well-being of our communities.
RSVP by May 3 and/or honor your special loved ones in our Appreciation Garden with a tribute donation.
