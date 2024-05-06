Applications Being Accepted for Historic Preservation and Library Advisory Commissions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Here is your chance to give back to Goleta. Apply to serve on the City’s Historic Preservation or Library Advisory Commission. Serving on a Commission is a great way to use your talent and time to make a difference and help shape the future of Goleta. Here is what the positions entail:

The Historic Preservation Commission is a seven-member body that acts as an advisory body to the staff, the Design Review Board, and City Council on all matters pertaining to historic preservation, which entails preserving and protecting resources that, once lost, cannot be replaced or replicated. The Commission meets six times per year or as needed. Meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of every other month at 5:30 p.m. There are three (3) vacancies, of which a minimum of two selected members must be residents of the City. Members are appointed to a 4-year term and compensated $75.00 per meeting.

The Library Advisory Commission is a five-member body that advises staff and the City Council on matters affecting the Goleta Valley Library and represents the interests of the library’s patrons by recommending programming and services for the library. The Commission advises the Library Board of Trustees (Board) and aims to increase community participation in library issues by analyzing the library’s needs, considering goals, anticipating future needs and problems, acting as a liaison, and helping to develop consensus for advisement to the Board. There are (3) vacancies:

1 Commissioner – Goleta Incorporated Area

1 Commissioner – Unincorporated Library Area

1 Commissioner – Isla Vista Community Services District

Members are appointed for a three-year term. The Library Advisory Commission meets six times per year or as needed. Meetings are held the first Monday of every other month at 6:00 p.m. and members are compensated $75.00 per meeting.

Applications for all open Board and Commission vacancies may be submitted online at www.CityofGoleta.org/BoardsCommissions.

For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Applications are due by May 23, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

Thank you for considering this important role in your community.