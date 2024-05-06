CycleMAYnia! E-Bike Skills Class and Ride at De La Guerra Plaza May 18

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Santa Barbara and MOVE Santa Barbara County invite the public to attend CycleMAYnia at De La Guerra Plaza on Saturday, May 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This event includes safety checks for participant’s e-bikes, a skills course to practice safe e-bike handling techniques, and a group e-bike ride through the community to build confidence for interacting safely with traffic while exploring new bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The Plaza will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event.

Event Schedule:

9:00-9:30 a.m. Check-in/register at the Plaza (15 E. De La Guerra St)

Check-in/register at the Plaza (15 E. De La Guerra St) 9:30-9:45 a.m. Self and bike safety checks

Self and bike safety checks 9:45-10:45 a.m . Skills courses

. Skills courses 10:45-11:15 a.m. Free giveaways and ride prep

Free giveaways and ride prep 11:15-1:00 p.m. 8.5-mile instructor-led group e-bike ride throughout the City

To participate in the group ride and receive giveaways, you must register below and complete all pre-ride activities. All e-bike riders aged 10 and older are invited to attend. You must bring your own e-bike and wear a helmet when riding.

To register, visit MoveSBCounty.org/Events.

To access the event flyer, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Cyclemaynia.

The Community E-Bike Skills Class and Ride event is part of Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s CycleMAYnia. CycleMAYnia is a public-private collaboration that uses community resources and South Coast Measure A Bicycle and Pedestrian funds to provide a series of community events, workshops, and rides to promote the benefits of biking, encourage active lifestyles, bike safety, and advocate for safer and more accessible cycling infrastructure.