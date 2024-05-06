It has become tiresome, hearing pundits on the Left and Right, oddly and in unison proclaiming criminal defendant Trump is scoring points with voters (which voters?) by attempting to undermine The Rule of Law, whether it be his in- or out-of-court statements continually violating the current judge’s lenient gag order(s), which might briefly land him in jail; his sexist and disgusting attacks on E. Jean Carroll; his wannabe Dictator Campaign Trail ranting, or, his so far being a failed Insurrectionist.

Biden voters will not be favorably impressed with this fella’s lawless and petulant behavior. Trump/MAGA voters will find it all super keen — Trump was right about one thing, he could shoot/kill someone on 5th Avenue in NYC and his supporters would not care one bit. And how about the roughly 10 percent of Undecided/Haley/Never Trump Republican voters? Donald will likely soon be convicted of dozens of felonies in NY State, and, later this year will face three more criminal trials. His 17th Century musings regarding treatment of women who are pregnant will likely not go over too well with most of those in The Middle. His firm opposition to The Rule of Law is clearly anti-American. I could go on, but I will stop there.

Mr. Trump will run afoul of that 10 percent in The Middle. His wannabe dictator antics, combined with his being a convicted felon, and being a truly wretched creature, will lead to the failed Insurrectionist being defeated this November.