Santa Barbara Clean Energy Updates its EV Rebate Program 

Santa Barbara Clean Energy (SBCE) has updated its Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program! SBCE customers can apply for the new rebates for electric vehicles purchased or leased on or after April 22, 2024 (Earth Day). Updates to the program include doubling the income-qualified rebate up to $4,000 toward the purchase of a new EV and adding new methods for documenting income qualification in rebate applications.

“Santa Barbara Clean Energy is proud to support our community with carbon-free electricity,” said Jefferson Litten, Energy and Climate Manager for the City of Santa Barbara. “Our goal is to make carbon-free living accessible for the Santa Barbara community. By stacking this rebate with the $7,500 federal tax credit, customers can receive up to $11,500 off the sticker price of a new electric vehicle.”

Standard rebates are between $500 and $1,000 depending on the type of vehicle. Income-qualified customers can now receive a rebate of up to $4,000. Both new and pre-owned vehicles purchased or leased from a certified dealership are eligible.

Visit SBCleanEnergy.com to learn more about rebates and incentives and apply today.