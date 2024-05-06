Santa Barbara County Wine Country Half Marathon to Result in Detours in Solvang This Weekend

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY- The Santa Barbara County Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, May 11 in Solvang. This event will result in travelers encountering a detour on State Route 246 from 6 am to 11am. The detour in both directions will direct travelers on State Route 246 (Mission Drive) onto Alisal Road to Oak Street to Fifth Street.

Traffic delays are anticipated not to exceed five minutes for drivers and bicyclists with no impacts to pedestrian travel. Travelers are asked to be aware of this event when driving in this area.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

