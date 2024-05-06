I have spent decades in the architecture and design industry, and I welcome the planned modifications to the Rosewood Miramar hotel. Ultimately the measure of a building isn’t necessarily its size – it’s the relationship with its surrounding environment. From that perspective, the Miramar is a clear success, both as it exists today and as it’s planned for the future.

It’s clear that Caruso took great care in planning the Miramar’s site orientation, its relationship to the environment, and its human scale. It is an appropriate size well-suited for its coastal location, and its layered landscaping softens the architecture and allows it to blend into the surrounding neighborhood. The Miramar’s upkeep and maintenance is exceptional, and the high quality of its materials and finishes shows that they care about the details. The same quality and care is evident in the planned additions, which I have reviewed in detail.

I grew up here in Santa Barbara, I went to junior high and high school in the early 1970s and have recently returned to live in Montecito. I was married at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, and all my guests stayed at the original Miramar back in 1988. It is a very special place in my life. For me, the Miramar has excelled in maintaining harmony with its tasteful architectural design and lush landscaping, all in a proportional scale that blends beautifully into the fabric of our community. I support this project.