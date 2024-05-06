Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: Future Leaders of America is excited to announce we are currently accepting eighth graders and high school students to our Youth Leadership Conference (YLC)! It is a program focused on transforming youth into advocacy leaders! We have hosted the Youth Leadership Conferences since 1982 and 9500+ youth have participated. This is an in-person overnight camp where students from all throughout California’s Central Coast get to learn about public speaking, college, assertiveness, networking, self-esteem, art, culture, and so much more! Students also get to experience fun games, cultural activities, and new friendships collectively formed at camp. It is FREE to apply! To learn more about the experience and hear testimonials from past participants watch this video: Youth Leadership Conference 2022

WHEN: Session 1 is for Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Port Hueneme youth, and takes place on July 8-13, 2024. Session 2 is for Santa Barbara, Carpinteria & Oxnard youth, and takes place on August 5-10, 2024. The deadline to apply for the application is May 30th.

WHERE: Camp Rancho El Chorro, San Luis Obispo, CA.

WHO: Future Leaders of America invites Central Coast youth to apply to this conference. Any

youth between the ages of 13-17 who live in the Central Coast are eligible to apply.

WHY: At our Youth Leadership Conference, youth are introduced to the building blocks of leadership through workshops on public speaking, goal-setting, assertiveness, advocacy, self-esteem, and higher education. We encourage all youth from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties to apply for this amazing opportunity.

This Youth Leadership Conference will help students build their leadership & potential through the following workshops: Goal Setting: Students will learn how to set roadmaps, goals & techniques to stay motivated. Self-Identity: Students will learn how to use unique traits that connect and set us apart from others in our community as a form of empowerment. Advocacy: Students will gain skills about how to raise their voice in their personal lives, local government, and country. Self-Esteem: Students will enhance their confidence, worth, & identity. Public Speaking: Students will practice self-expression for a chance to win a scholarship. College Readiness: Students will learn about the A-G process, FAFSA, and more.

About us: Future Leaders of America (FLA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization serving low-income, immigrant, and Latinx youth in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. FLA was founded in 1982 as a grassroots response to destructive behaviors that Latinx youth were engaging in, such as substance abuse, gang activity, high dropout rates, and a lack of civic engagement. For over four decades, FLA has worked to combat these issues by providing youth with an avenue for leadership development and has cultivated an environment in which academic achievement is encouraged. FLA creates socially conscious leaders who are empowered to change the landscape of our civic institutions for the better.