County Releases Draft Zero Emission Vehicle Plan for Public Comment

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability Division is pleased to release the draft Zero-Emission Vehicle Plan (ZEV Plan) for public comment available to view online here. The ZEV Plan aims to accelerate the adoption and utilization of zero-emission vehicles and reduce transportation-related emissions through a mix of policy, infrastructure, program and outreach actions.

The ZEV Plan goes beyond passenger vehicles and also considers the needs of commercial and transit vehicles, and mobility programs and devices, like carshare and electric bikes.

“This plan will create a road map for the County to reduce congestion, enhance mobility, and promote sustainability,” says Chair of the Board of Supervisors Steve Lavagnino.

“Transportation accounts for nearly half of the greenhouse gas emissions in the unincorporated County. In order to make zero-emission vehicles accessible and reliable, we need a robust ecosystem of charging infrastructure, education, and incentives,” says Jerel Francisco, Zero Emission Vehicle Specialist and plan co-author.

The Sustainability Division will host two public virtual workshops to provide an overview of the plan and provide the community with an opportunity to provide comments. The public comment period will be open for 45 days from May 9th – July 7th, 2024.

Virtual Workshops

Wednesday May 22nd, 2024

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Meeting Link #1: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82153987686

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Link #2: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81404363169

Spanish interpretation will be available at the workshops.

Registration and information for all events can be found at Transportation | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (civicplus.pro).