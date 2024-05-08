Flood Control District Secures Grant to Develop Sediment Management Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Flood Control District has been approved for a grant up to $1.2 million to develop the Beach Sediment Management and Resilience Tactics (Beach SMART) Project. This project – funded by a California State Coastal Conservancy grant – will explore reusing sediment for beach nourishment projects to protect the coastline against rising sea levels and erosion. The project is supported by the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department Sustainability Division, the Planning and Development Long Range Planning Division, and the Beach Erosion Authority for Clean Oceans and Nourishment (BEACON).

Stormwater systems which are designed to reduce flood hazards can trap sediment upstream and prevent it from naturally reaching the beaches. While delivering sediment to the beaches in Santa Barbara County is not new, current programs involving the Goleta Slough and Carpinteria Salt Marsh do not allow sediment reuse from the upstream watersheds. Many watershed projects, beach nourishment efforts, and living-shoreline projects only happen through emergency response operations after significant storm damage. The Beach SMART project will proactively address these issues by seeking additional ways for sediment to reach the beaches and developing a Regional Sediment Management Plan to prepare and guide long-term efforts.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart said, “Our coastline is a critical habitat, recreational space, and economic driver. I am proud of the State’s significant investment in protecting and enhancing our coastal resources.” The Beach SMART Project will help South County coastal communities adapt to rising sea levels by redirecting sediment from local debris basins and reusing it to replenish eroding beaches. This will help create natural shorelines, restore and preserve coastal ecosystems, improve flood control in the area, and protect Santa Barbara County’s coastline.