Infertility, Related Issues Explored in Fielding University Press’ Struggling with Infertility

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Having a baby and becoming a parent are major developmental milestones in adulthood that most people aspire to achieve. It is typically expected pregnancy should happen naturally and seamlessly. However, when pregnancy is not achieved as expected, it usually comes as a shock. One in eight people have struggled with infertility, and these struggles are usually not broadly discussed.

Fielding University Press’ latest publication ofStruggling with Infertility (ISBN: 1737943999) aims to help those experiencing infertility and the consequences of these struggles.

This cutting-edge publication, written by psychotherapist and Fielding alum Sharon Schönteich, Ph.D., showcases the importance of fostering dialogues around infertility and working together to learn more about infertility and possibilities. There is little literature available for a general audience focusing on infertility and the experiences of those who endure it. This book aims to address these gaps through research and narratives and features a foreword by Drexel University’s Pamela Geller, Ph.D.

Struggling with Infertility offers “a fantastic way of talking about infertility and starting conversations… I found it very powerful, and it hit home a couple of times. I had to put it down for several days to distance myself again. It gives good insight into what is going on while experiencing infertility,” said Carrie Wilson, PharmB (retired).

Katara Watkins-Laws, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist, Washington, DC adds, that the publication “is an illuminating and heartfelt exploration into the multifaceted journey of infertility. It offers a unique blend of personal narratives and research-based insights that can appeal to those seeking information due to their lived experiences or their scientific inquiry.”

Struggling with Infertility is now available for $24.95 on Amazon and other online retailers. To request a review copy of the book, please contact Kaylin R. Staten at kstaten@fielding.edu or 805.898.4076.