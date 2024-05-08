San Marcos High School Student Naomi Jane Voigt Wins International Songwriting Competition 2023

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(May 7, 2024, Santa Barbara, CA)

Naomi Jane Voigt, freshman at San Marcos High School received the news on May 7th that her original song “Little Miss” won the International Songwriting Completion 2023 Teen category. Her song was selected out of 14,000 entries from more than 120 countries.

“On behalf of everyone at ISC and our judges, we are very pleased to inform you that the song “Little Miss” has won First Place in the Teen category in the 2023 International Songwriting Competition (ISC). Congratulations Naomi Jane Voigt on this outstanding achievement. Your song stood out from the more than 14,000 entries from over 120 countries worldwide, showcasing your songwriting skills and creativity. Your song impressed our judges, and being an ISC winner is no small feat. It is a testament to your artistry and dedication. We hope that this recognition will inspire you to continue writing great songs and pursuing your passion for songwriting.” Candace Avery, Founder/Director

Naomi Jane is a rising teen pop sensation known for her captivating vocals and heartfelt lyrics. With a growing fan base and a passion for empowering others through her music, Naomi Jane continues to make waves in the music industry. She is poised to ignite the industry in 2024 with a cascade of new releases. Her latest singles including “Never Let Go,” ”Why Not,” and “Pretty Boys,” have already amassed over 450k streams while upcoming “Little Miss,” won the International Songwriting Competition.

Currently, Naomi is performing as Kathy Selden in the musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” at the San Marcos High School Marquis Performing Arts Center. Catch one of the three remaining performances May 9, 10, and 11th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/CA23116_1

Her self-empowering bop “Little Miss” is set to release on May 17, 2024 followed by the official music video release on May 24, 2024.

“Little Miss,” is a heartfelt ballad that speaks to the struggles and challenges faced by young women navigating complex relationships and societal pressures. The song serves as a powerful expression of personal experiences and aims to break down harmful stereotypes while empowering listeners to embrace their authenticity.

“Little Miss” tells the story of a young woman caught between two romantic interests, facing judgment and scrutiny from her peers. The lyrics poignantly capture the emotional turmoil of being labeled as someone who “steals people’s men.” Naomi Jane’s encounters inspired the song, as she found herself unfairly targeted and subjected to name-calling, bullying, and ostracism due to circumstances beyond her control.

Naomi Jane expresses defiance at being called nasty names, such as “desperate” and “thirsty,” while also acknowledging the hurtful consequences of being perceived as a threat to others. “Little Miss” reflects themes of insecurity, societal pressure, and the desire for acceptance despite being misunderstood. Naomi Jane asserts her identity and refuses to change for the sake of others, embracing herself as “Little Miss” and relishing in their criticisms.

Reflecting on her inspiration for “Little Miss,” Naomi Jane shares, “This song is a rebellion against the hate and judgements girls put on each other driven by their desperation to get the attention of a boy. We should be building each other up, not tearing each other apart. It feels like crap to be hated over a situation that was completely out of your control, especially when your only intention was to make sure that nobody got hurt.”

Through “Little Miss,” Naomi Jane seeks to send a message of empowerment and self-acceptance to her listeners and fans. She encourages them not to succumb to the pressure of conforming to societal expectations or changing who they are to please others. Naomi Jane asserts, “I want my listeners and fans to listen to this song and know that they don’t have to change who they are just because other people are threatened by them”.

Naomi Jane attributes the song’s success to its honesty and authenticity, stating, “It is truly an honor to be a alongside some incredible songwriters and musicians. It has made me believe that this is only the start of Little Miss’s journey and there’s more to come in the future.”

It is one in a trilogy of singles, along with “Pretty Boys” and “Grown Ups”, being released in preparation for her much anticipated end-of-summer 2024 EP.

To learn more about Naomi Jane and her music, visit her official website and follow her on social media.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/24e3hF9IcHsGYNWMqwjIZv?si=UKur_pCSTVWZ9TN00_CDnw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naomijane_official/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@naomijaneofficial

Official Website: https://naomivoigt.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NaomiJaneOfficial/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@naomijane_official/about

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NaomiJaneOffic

IMDb: https://m.imdb.com/name/nm11393566/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk

Broadway World: https://www.broadwayworld.com/people/Naomi-Voigt/

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/naomi-jane/1709605695

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B0CGQ24RRD/naomi-jane?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_QMebdxC04TwDdFVZx0IcCg2jB