The Riviera Ridge School’s Spirit BLOOMS with Floral-Themed Annual Gala Benefit

Stewart Shining, Lillian Hahn Shining, Ben Sprague, event Co-Chair Analise Maggio, Belle Hahn, Richard Scibird | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA. (April 26, 2024) – The Riviera Ridge School sold-out Gala truly Bloomed, with over 250 guests coming together at The Rosewood Miramar to more than surpass the $200,000 goal. With lush floral centerpieces adorning each table, whimsical six-foot tall paper mache flowers filling the room, and the smiles of a vibrant school community, the theme “Bloom” couldn’t have been more on point for The Riviera Ridge School’s annual Gala held on Friday, April 26th.

The event was organized by the school’s Development department led by Katrina Sprague and Mari Eickmeier and powerhouse Gala Chairs Ivana Firestone, Analise Maggio, Alexandra Ramirez, and Emcee Andrew Firestone, along with a team of volunteers. Working together since the beginning of the school year, the Chairs ensured the night was packed with surprises and excitement.

Kicking festivities off on a lively note, guests arrived early for the VIP Reception, featuring signature seasonal cocktails perfect for sipping on a spring evening. Emcee Andrew Firestone kept the excitement rolling as host of the live bidding and paddle raise. Highly desired items included a week at an Italian Villa, a stunning painting by Jill Vaccaro, and school-oriented perks, including VIP Parking and the chance to have your child become Head of School for the Day.

“The field of education never stops growing and improving as we learn how to serve our students and families,” Head of School Chris Broderick said. With record enrollment heading into the next school year, It is indeed our joy and our passion to watch our students take root at our school and bloom into the best versions of themselves. This year’s Gala is about coming together to honor and support academic excellence and our extraordinary Riviera Ridge faculty while celebrating the healthy and nurturing community of students and families that choose our school to grow and flourish.”

Danah and Brent Williams | Credit: Courtesy

The fundraising event featured live bidding, the debut of a new community video honoring the school’s ideology of “Small Steps to Big Futures,” a multi-course gourmet dinner, and dancing to the sounds of DJ Gavin Roy.

All event proceeds will support the professional services and development of the Riviera Ridge faculty and the expansion of the Riviera Ridge signature programs for students, such as Kaleidoscope—the school’s unique world religions and service learning program—and ExSEL (Excellence in Social and Emotional Learning), the vertically integrated social-emotional and wellness program provided by the school’s Student Support Team.

“We are so excited to be able to utilize these funds for our amazing faculty. Our faculty and staff contribute to the success and well-being of our students and the entire school. Their leadership, guidance, support, and professionalism create such a positive environment at Riviera Ridge. We are excited to be honoring their commitment to the school.” Katrina Sprague, Director of Development and Community Engagement, said.

“We are beyond thrilled with the attendance, spirit, and success of our Gala,” Tina Wood, current parent and Trustee, said. “You could feel the joy in the air. The momentum is strong for RRS as we continue to give our children—the future of our world—a sense of purpose and ethical responsibility and, above all, a safe and nurturing community.”

At Riviera Ridge, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference. The educational vision for each Riviera Ridge graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond.

For more information, email info@rivieraridge.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.