WEV Receives Grant to Continue Support of Hispanic Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) is among a prestigious group of non-profits from around California recently selected to implement the “Breaking Barriers to Employment Initiative”. Breaking Barriers is a program of the Foundation for California Community Colleges in partnership with the California Workforce Development Board and the Labor and Workforce Development Agency. The program aims to support “historically underrepresented and economically overlooked populations such as veterans, refugees, formerly incarcerated individuals, women of color, and immigrants with pipelines to meaningful employment and quality jobs”. The programs selected promote the “economic success and increased social mobility of these populations while also addressing regional workforce needs and the social and economic inequality impacting California communities.” A full list of the Breaking Barriers 2.0 Awardees can be seen here.

WEV will use the Breaking Barriers funding to continue its Emprendimiento program which supports Spanish speaking entrepreneurs with training, 1:1 business coaching, and access to capital. On average, 65 percent of Emprendimiento program participants are women and 70 percent are low income. Businesses supported represent a variety of industries from retail trade to food, however, the industry most widely supported is childcare. These small home-based family childcare centers receive training on early childhood education, yet rarely receive training on sound business practices. Program graduate, Ashley Ortega, owner of Tiny Bear Paws Daycare in Lompoc shared that “being a business owner was a stressful path to navigate alone and the WEV program taught me so many different aspects of business ownership.” Another program participant, Wendy Karina Barboza Martinez, owner of Artesanias 805 used the grant money to grow her family artisan goods business. To date, over 400 people have participated in the program and $1.54 million dollars in stipends have been awarded. For Emprendimiento Program information, including enrollment for future cohorts, visit www.wevonline.org/classes-resources/emprendimiento/ .