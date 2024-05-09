Cate Boys Basketball Head Coach Andy Gil Resigns

After nearly a decade leading the Cate boys’ basketball program head coach Andy Gil is stepping away from high school basketball.

Gil compiled a 94-51 overall record and led the Rams to the CIF playoffs in seven of his eight seasons as head coach, including four appearances in the quarterfinals.

“It is with a heavy heart that after 8 seasons and 10 years at Cate School I will be stepping away and taking a break from coaching high school basketball,” Gil said. “I wish to focus my energy on my young children, ages 5 and 2, and my wife Amy. I will continue coaching my young children in the community,”.

Andy Gil Cate Basketball Photo Credit: Barclay Fernandez

Gil coached several standout players in his time at Cate, including 2016-17 Frontier League MVP Marko Pliso and 2021-22 Frontier League MVP Babacar Pouye, who is coming off a promising freshman season at Bates College in Maine.

“I want to thank the Cate Athletic Department, specifically AD Wade Ransom, Ben Soto, and Matt Drew, and Dave Soto from the Admissions Office for the support, camaraderie and friendship,” Gil said. “Most importantly I want to thank my rock, a great person and coach, and the best assistant I could ask for, Joseph “Joe” Cordero. Joe and I have never missed the postseason when working together here at Cate since the 2016 season. I thank Cate for trusting me with my first head coaching position.”