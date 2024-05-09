Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara links seniors with important resources at ‘Young At Heart Senior Fair’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, May 9, 2024 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), in collaboration with its nonprofit affiliate, 2nd Story Associates, was proud to host its annual Young at Heart Senior Fair on Wednesday, May 8th at the Gardens on Hope senior affordable housing development located at 251 South Hope Avenue.

The Young at Heart Senior Fair linked seniors with critical services and resources, which is a part of HACSB’s long-standing commitment to providing the resources and support needed to enable local senior residents to experience a good quality of life.

Credit: Courtesy

“Service-enriched senior housing offers a wide range of social services and other support, designed to improve the health, wellness and future of our residents,” said HACSB Resident Programs Supervisor, Alice Villarreal Redit. “Gardens on Hope serves as a shining example of affordable, service-enriched senior housing, which is community-oriented housing designed to accommodate elderly persons as they age in place. Seniors living at several Housing Authority senior sites, such as Presidio Springs and Villa Santa Fe, also attended the Senior Fair, providing these residents with an opportunity to tour the community and enjoy a barbeque lunch and live music.”

Community partners and sponsors included California Connect, Center for Successful Aging, County of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services, Dream Foundation, Family Service Agency, Garden Court & Gardens on Hope, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Integrated Health Clinic by Sanctuary & Premier Valley Medical Group, Independent Living Resource Center, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Santa Barbara Public Library, and Unity Shoppe.

“It’s essential for our senior community to know that affordable resources such as Gardens on Hope exist within our community,” said Redit.