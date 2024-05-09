Join the Conversation: Connected 2050 Seeks Public Input on Santa Barbara County’s Transportation Future

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Every four years, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments updates the Regional Transportation Plan and Sustainable Communities Strategy, known as Connected 2050. Public input is vital to develop a robust plan that meets the transportation needs of the region now and into the future.

The public is invited to in-person and virtual listening sessions on May 23 and 29.

Connected 2050 envisions a 25-year strategy for improving mobility, health, sustainability, and equity while reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Santa Barbara County. The long-range regional transportation plan shapes future development and includes over 200 regional priority transportation projects across Santa Barbara County.

Participants in the listening session are encouraged to voice their opinions on transportation funding, priority projects across the region, and how these efforts integrate with California’s climate goals. “Connected2050 aims at not just enhancing mobility but ensuring our growth is balanced with environmental stewardship and social equity,” said SBCAG Director and Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

“Your participation will bring invaluable perspectives to the table, helping us align our regional transportation projects with California’s ambitious climate goals.”

The public listening sessions are scheduled as follows:

In-Person:

Welcoming remarks by Joan Hartmann, SBCAG Director & Third District County Supervisor

4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024

Solvang City Council Chambers, 1644 Oak Street, Solvang, CA 93463.

Virtual:

Welcoming remarks by Steve Lavagnino, SBCAG Board Chair & Fifth District County Supervisor

4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Registration in advance is required at bit.ly/Connected2050 to receive virtual login information.

Information will be presented in both English and Spanish at both listening sessions.

SBCAG Board Chair, Steve Lavagnino, emphasized the plan’s forward-thinking approach, stating, “The 2025 update of Connected2050 focuses on making regional transportation projects more visible while ensuring we’re meeting current regulations and lowering our greenhouse gas emissions. Your feedback is critical as we prioritize North County and South Coast projects.”

Additional feedback can be submitted in writing until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024. Written comments can be submitted via U.S. Postal Service to 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110; or electronically by emailing info@sbcag.org.

For more information or to request accommodation to participate in the listening sessions, please visit www.sbcag.org or contact SBCAG directly at (805) 961-8900.