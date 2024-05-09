Mad Hatter Luncheon Raises Funds for Transition House 

On April 23 at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, the Transition House Auxiliary hosted its Mad Hatter Luncheon, netting roughly $150,000 for the children’s programs at Transition House (TH). This nonprofit provides shelter, transitional and permanent housing, and myriad support services for homeless families, transforming the lives of these parents and children.

About 200 guests, many clad in silver for the event’s 25th anniversary, enjoyed a performance by the San Marcos Jazz Band and a program emceed by Andrew Firestone, a longtime avid supporter.

At the event and in an interview, Executive Director Kathleen Baushke shared how TH provides families not only with safe shelter, but also with the skills and support needed to move into housing of their own.

TH serves about 300 people each year in its shelter, where parents receive case management, career development services, and financial literacy training. More than half of the parents who enter the shelter are already employed — they just don’t earn enough to afford Santa Barbara’s high rental costs. Baushke, who has served as ED for 21 years, laments that the City of S.B. 2023 Rent Survey found that the average two-bedroom apartment cost $3,800. “I can’t afford that, and I am the director, making a decent living.”

During stays that can last up to 120 days, families benefit from daycare for infants and toddlers provided onsite through a partnership with Storyteller Children’s Center. For kids and teens, TH provides enrichment programs. Some are then offered transitional or permanent housing at a highly subsidized rent, where they can still avail themselves of TH’s services.

Last year, 90 percent of those served came from the greater S.B. area, with nearly all of the rest from Mid/North County or Ventura. This is the focus, according to Baushke, because there is always demand from local residents and these residents are likely to have a job history and friends here, giving them a stronger likelihood of success. Just over two-thirds of the families served are single parent.

At the event, Baushke recognized guests present who previously resided at TH, including Ingrid Estrella, the owner of the State Street business Game Seeker, and Kelsey McAuliffe, a local Realtor. The program works.

The statistics show the success as well. Last year, three-quarters of the families who entered the shelter transitioned to housing. TH provided housing to one in five of these, the rest found other subsidized housing or market-rate housing. Of those who were housed, one quarter went into shared housing because of the high rental costs here. Upon leaving the shelter, 92 percent were employed.

Baushke points to two big factors that account for TH’s success: Its case management program and the relatively long duration of its assistance. Case management teaches people not just how to apply for a job, but how to think about a career that will allow for advancement and benefits. Baushke lauds her case management staff for their nonjudgmental, compassionate nature.

The relatively long period that TH offers housing — 120 days in the shelter plus transitional and permanent housing for some — give parents time to figure out their employment situation and learn how to manage and save money.

At the event, Baushke announced the purchase of a 10-unit apartment complex on the Westside, thanks to the Balay Ko Foundation, that will house a new 24-month transitional housing program. This will supplement TH’s Firehouse, which provides six month stays for six families.

Through various government funding programs over the years, TH has acquired 35 apartments for permanent affordable housing. These highly subsidized units, however, have little turnover because of the huge differential between their rental rates and market rates.

The waitlist to enter the shelter is roughly five weeks, about the same as before COVID. The recent spike in rents surprisingly hasn’t led to even more demand, but Baushke points to the recent exodus of people from the area because of high housing costs.

TH has a government-funded Rapid Rehousing Program that provides security deposits and rental payments. Eligibility is limited to TH’s shelter residents and is focused on those who don’t need TH’s intensive case management and support services.

TH relies heavily on volunteers, including to fund and prepare all lunches and dinners for shelter residents. Many teams have been volunteering each month for the meal service for years. Volunteers help with the evening children’s programs and with special projects too. New volunteers are welcome for both of these. The 34-member TH Auxiliary raises funds and awareness about Transition House and welcomes new members.

Government funding is a tiny percentage of operating income. TH relies heavily on individuals and foundations for support.

For more info, go to http://transitionhouse.com.

