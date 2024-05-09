Women’s Fund Grants $1.125 Million to 10 Nonprofits

On May 7 at the Lobero Theatre, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara announced the recipients of its annual grants, a record $1.125 million this year. About 400 members and their guests gathered to hear the announcement and to learn more about the impact of their grants from leaders of the recipient nonprofit organizations.

The event also marked the Women’s Fund’s 20th anniversary. The all-volunteer nonprofit pools the donations of its 1,300 members to make large grants. The entire membership votes on a ballot presented by its Research Committee. The Women’s Fund also holds educational forums for its members.

This year’s grants went to:

CADA (Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse) – $100,000 for vehicles to transport clients to substance use disorder programs;

Casa Pacifica – $90,000 to fund a full-time youth crisis response counselor;

City Net – $100,000 for a large, specialized van to transport supplies and services to homeless women;

Dignity Moves – $125,000 for a child-care center at a planned modular home development for homeless families;

Doctors Without Walls – $100,000 for a case manager for homeless clients needing comprehensive services;

LEAP (Learn, Engage, Advocate, Partner) – $120,000 for gap funding for child-care program;

PathPoint – $105,000 for shower installation for its behavioral health properties;

Santa Barbara Police Activities League (SB PAL) – $110,000 for renovation of its teen center, where it offers low-income kids tutoring, mentoring, and activities;

SB ACT (SB Alliance for Community Transformation) – $200,000 for staff and supplies for a planned downtown homeless navigation center;

Unity Shoppe – $75,000 for purchase and stocking of refrigeration units for its food distribution program for those in temporary need.

For more info about the Women’s Fund, see this recent story https://www.independent.com/2024/02/29/womens-fund-will-award-1-125-million-in-grants/

and the Women’s Fund’s website http://womensfundsb.org.

For a recent story on PAL, go to https://www.independent.com/2024/04/24/pal-breaks-down-barriers-between-cops-and-kids/

WF member and lead sponsor Sunseri Construction co-owner Kim Lieberman, WF Membership Co-Chair Lauren Trujillo, WF Board Chair Jamie Dufek, and Research Chair Yonie Harris | Gail Arnold