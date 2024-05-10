Introducing Laura Branch, the 2025 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Laura Branch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – Laura Branch, a science teacher at Ernest Righetti High School (ERHS) in Santa Maria for the past 25 years, was announced today as the 2025 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year. The Santa Barbara County Education Office shared the news during the May 9, 2024, County Board of Education meeting.

Described by her colleagues as dynamic, engaging, and with the “giddiness” of a first-year teacher, Branch teaches a variety of science courses, including Concurrent Physical Geology through Allan Hancock College, Career Technical Education (CTE) AP Environmental Science, and Chemistry of the Earth System. She created and developed the curriculum for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s first CTE Environmental Resources pathway. Earlier in her career, she was one of the first teachers in California to develop a stand-alone geology course at the high school level.

During a brief ceremony, Branch – a self-proclaimed “rockhound” and geology buff – was beaming with excitement. “When I began teaching twenty-five years ago, my goal was to create positive change in public education within Earth sciences along with teaching students of all abilities. Over the years, I believe I have done that. To be honored for my accomplishments is an incredible feeling! This award is really dedicated to my students and all of the people I’ve worked with throughout the years.”

County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido offered Branch her warmest congratulations; “Laura’s energy and enthusiasm, mixed with her expert knowledge and love of geology and Earth sciences, have created an amazing learning environment for her students. On behalf of SBCEO, we congratulate Laura and the entire Righetti High School team on this recognition, and look forward to learning more about – and from – Laura in the coming year.”

Branch said serving as Teacher of the Year provides the unique opportunity to spotlight the work of teachers, through her own unique lens. “I hope that this year I can share the passion of my craft along with the message of how creating a sense of community within the classroom engages all students.”

Righetti High School Principal, Ted Lyon, said Branch is “a favorite here at Righetti.” “She is always up for the challenge and this ‘can do’ attitude transfers to her students. They know that every day may bring a new experience and this anticipation increases engagement. She makes science accessible and fun.”

Antonio Garcia, Superintendent of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said Branch “will be a fitting ambassador for her colleagues in our school district and across the county.”

Selecting the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year is a multifaceted process. In the fall, all Santa Barbara County school districts are invited to submit a nomination, and teachers may nominate themselves. Applicants must have eight full years of classroom teaching experience. The SBCEO Teachers Network and a selection committee conduct an extensive review of all applications and letters of recommendation. Finalists are selected for an interview round where they are asked about their unique instructional practices and philosophy of education. The selection committee also conducts a classroom observation of each finalist at their school site.

Branch, along with other award-winning teachers from Santa Barbara County, will be introduced at SBCEO’s Education Celebration on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and officially honored at the annual A Salute to Teachers event to be held in November at the Music Academy of the West.

As the recipient from Santa Barbara County, Branch becomes eligible for the California Teacher of the Year award.