Santa Ynez Valley Embraces Fifth Year of Juneteenth Celebration with “Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball & Art Show”

Santa Ynez Valley, CA (May 8, 2024) – Prepare for an enchanting evening as the Santa Ynez Valley proudly presents its 5th annual Juneteenth celebration. Themed “Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball & Art Show” this event, organized by Juneteenth SYV, promises to be a spectacular affair, welcoming attendees of all backgrounds to join in the festivities and celebrate the multifaceted tapestry of American history and culture.

Set to take place on Friday, June 7th, 2024, at the picturesque Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Carriage House, the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball & Art Show invites guests to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Juneteenth against the backdrop of the valley’s charm. From captivating 360 photo opportunities to thrilling blackjack casino tables, the evening will be brimming with entertainment.

Princess Tiana from “The Frog Princess” will preside over the festivities, ensuring a night filled with live music, dance, and mesmerizing aerial performances reminiscent of the lively streets of New Orleans. Adding a unique flair, Loving Colors Photography will offer metaphysical Aura photos, and the museum exhibits will be open for viewing throughout the evening.

Art aficionados will have the pleasure of admiring the works of esteemed artist Martial Yapo while indulging in a delectable Creole menu prepared by High on the Hog Catering. From chicken and waffles to shrimp po’boys and red beans & rice, culinary delights will tantalize taste buds. Enhancing the festivities, an open bar sponsored by Artiste Winery will offer a selection of libations. Please note, this event is exclusively for guests aged 21 and over.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the community together to celebrate Juneteenth and honor the resilience of our ancestors,” expressed Vashti Wilson, Founder of Juneteenth SYV. “This event symbolizes freedom and underscores the strength and unity of our community. We extend a warm invitation to all to join us for an evening of joy, laughter, and meaningful connections.”

In collaboration with JuneteenthSYV, sponsors of this year’s event are Artiste Winery, Madi’s Treasure Box, Inc., High on the Hog Catering, The Fund for Santa Barbara, County of Santa Barbara, Percy Sales Events, Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Valley Fresh Market, El Rancho Market, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Leonardo’s Italian Restaurant, Toscana Italian Restaurant, and Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Carriage House.

“Juneteenth is more than a date on the calendar at the SYV Historical Museum; it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and progress. By opening our doors to this event, we invite everyone to engage with the past, reflect on the present, and envision a future where equality and inclusion are paramount.” Commented Krissy Castillo, Executive Director of the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Carriage House.

Event information and ticket sales may be found at https://www.juneteenthsyv.com, with VIP early bird pricing of $99 – $139. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets early, and to embrace the festive spirit by adorning themselves in their finest masquerade masks and Mardi Gras attire.