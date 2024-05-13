House Sitters Turned Thieves – Thwarted by Cybersecurity

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Three suspects have been arrested for a series of crimes they committed at a home they were hired to keep watch over. On Friday, May 3, 2024, deputies were contacted by a homeowner who was out of the area, but suspected the house sitter they hired to watch their dog and their home was instead stealing from them.

Through their investigation, deputies learned that the main suspect, 30-year-old Santa Barbara resident Joshua Rademacher was hired based on a recommendation, by the victims to house and dog-sit. Rademacher instead conspired with two additional suspects, 29-year-old Brittany Silva of Santa Barbara and 36-year-old Kyle Guilfoyle of Santa Barbara, to steal property and credit from the victims.

The victims received a fraud alert from their credit card company, followed by an alert from their internet firewall of suspicious activity. The victims quickly notified the Sheriff’s Office and provided helpful information that resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

Joshua Rademacher was arrested on May 4, 2024, for felonies including possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and conspiracy. He has since been released from jail.

Brittany Silva was arrested on May 3, 2024, for felonies including burglary, possession of a controlled substance for sales, conspiracy, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, grand theft, and credit card theft. She remains in custody with $150,000 bail.

Kyle Guilfoyle was arrested on May 6, 2024, for felonies including burglary, identity theft, and conspiracy. He was also booked for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for possession of brass knuckles, and he was also charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia that he was found with upon arrest. He has since been released from custody.

The dog that was in the care of the suspects was not harmed and was released to a friend.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to highlight this case of exemplary cybersecurity and share some additional tips with the public to help guard against instances of fraud and identity theft.

To protect yourself: