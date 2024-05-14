Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Join the City of Goleta to celebrate National Public Works Week (May 19 – 25) with a fun-filled interactive community event on May 22nd! Bring the whole family to the Camino Real Marketplace (7004 Market Place Drive) from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. for an afternoon with our dedicated Public Works team and partner agencies. The Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta West Sanitary District and Goleta Water District are joining us again this year. Climb inside a tractor mower, Vactor truck, closed circuit television (CCTV) inspection truck and more. Not sure what those are – come on down and find out!

National Public Works Week honors the tens of thousands of people who provide and maintain the essential infrastructure and services collectively known as Public Works. Goleta has an outstanding Public Works team who strive to make Goleta the great place it is.

The Public Works Week event is an opportunity to get to know the people working in your neighborhoods every day, learn about current and upcoming projects, and ask questions. The family-friendly community event also includes interactive activities, information tables, giveaways and more. Stop by our Public Works table to pick up a Live • Work • Play sticker and use it to get a free cup of coffee at Anna’s Bakery or free soda at Los Agaves. Thank you to both businesses for partnering with us!

In addition to Public Works, you can also visit other City information tables including:

Community Relations

Goleta Valley Library

Homelessness Services

Parks and Recreation

We hope you can join us on May 22nd to have fun, learn more about Public Works, and show your support.