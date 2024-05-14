Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 14, 2024

The Santa Barbara Police Department is hosting a remembrance ceremony for National Police Week this Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11 AM. The ceremony will be held on the front steps of the Police Department (215 East Figueroa Street).

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives or become disabled in the line of duty. Additionally, he proclaimed the week on which it falls, as Police Week, in recognition of the service given by officers who, night and day, protect the communities in which they serve. These dates were further established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962.

This year, National Police Week is May 12 – 18, 2024. The Santa Barbara Police Department is honoring those fallen law enforcement heroes that have given their lives or become disabled in the line of duty for the safety, protection, and service to their community.

We encourage all Santa Barbara community members who wish to remember those fallen officers to join us tomorrow morning.