The Towbes Group Residential Portfolio Achieves California Green Business Certification

[Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, CA] – The Towbes Group, a leading real estate, construction, and property management company on the Central Coast, proudly announces that all 13 multi-family properties in its residential portfolio have received the prestigious California Green Business Certification. This remarkable accomplishment underscores Towbes Group’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and the well-being of the communities it serves.

Initiated in January 2022 and completed in January 2024, the certification process encompassed communities in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Ventura. The Towbes Group has a history with the Green Business Certification, having obtained the first certification for its corporate office in 2010. Subsequently, from 2013 to 2016, eight residential properties were certified. In this latest round of certifications, all 13 properties were either recertified or certified for the first time. Kori Nielsen, the CA Green Business Network program director, remarked, “This is the first time in the Certification program’s history that a property management company has certified the number of residential communities at one time.”

To achieve this recognition, Nadra Ehrman, The Towbes Group Sustainability Director coordinated with the onsite teams at each community to implement a range of measures. This included switching to environmentally certified cleaning products, instituting environmentally friendly procurement measures, providing battery and e-waste drop-off locations, installing LED lighting, and water saving plumbing fixtures in the common area, and eliminating the use of Keurig pods in the offices.

Acknowledging this milestone, Robert Skinner, CEO of Towbes Group, stated, “The Green Certification process was a significant undertaking that not only required thoughtful changes to business practices but also a meaningful economic commitment from the owners we represent. At the Towbes Group we believe that doing our part to protect the environment is an integral part of creating communities where people thrive. I am proud of what we accomplished together.”

