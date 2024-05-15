With reverence and deep respect, we celebrate the life and legacy of Jamal Hamdani, whose presence honored our lives with his wisdom and grace. He was not only a leading technologist but also a cherished husband, father, brother, mentor, and friend. While his departure leaves an indelible void, his legacy endures through the virtues of charity, education, and familial devotion, as extolled by his Islamic faith and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. These eternal gifts continue to bless us beyond his earthly journey.

Born in Pakistan, raised in Africa, educated in Europe, and settled in Santa Barbara, California, with his beloved wife, Dr. Saida Hamdani, and their daughters, Dr. Sasha and Saher, Jamal was a testament to global citizenship and cross-cultural enrichment. His early academic brilliance shone brightly, culminating in an illustrious career that spanned continents and industries.

Jamal Hamdani was the first child and the first grandchild in his family. His intellect, interest in human rights, gravitas, and grace dubbed him the nickname “Bobby” in the family. Jamal was always among the top of his class, receiving his bachelor of science degree at the young age of 19 in Electrical Engineering from ABU Nigeria. He was the youngest to graduate with the highest of honors distinction. He was then awarded a highly selective scholarship to complete a competitive Master of Science program in Electrical Engineering at the Netherlands University.

A family photo taken on the eve of Jamal Hamdani’s Entrepreneur of the Year award presentation by Ernst & Young in 2002: Jamal, Saida, and Saher. | Credit: Courtesy

Although excelling in engineering, it was his passion for management and leadership that led him to pursue an MBA at Stanford. He made the decision to leave Stanford to serve his ailing mother for nine years until she passed away, but he later returned to Stanford to complete an Executive Management program. His innovative companies currently have some of the most competitive wireless systems on the market. After twice being a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for technology, he won the award in 2002.

Hamdani held many management positions with General Research Corporation, Bauchi Broadcasting Company, and Philips Research Laboratories. It was when he became CEO of Moseley Associates (now a subsidiary of Axxcss Wireless Solutions) where his leadership skills started to shine. He took the company from $50 million in revenue to more than $1 billion.

His profound impact extended beyond corporate realms. Inspired by figures he met, such as Nelson Mandela, Jamal was a staunch advocate for human rights and a dedicated philanthropist. Founding the Santa Barbara Islamic Center Foundation (SBICF), he was instrumental in the formation of the Islamic Center in Santa Barbara and the Hamdani Foundation, where he tirelessly worked toward creating a harmonious world, underscored by mutual respect and understanding.

Jamal will also be remembered for his vision of world harmony, where he supported the education of many through the World Harmony Lecture Series at the University of California, Santa Barbara (worldharmonyonline.org) and his Hamdani Foundation, which he cofounded with his devoted wife and our beloved physician and community member, Dr. Saida Hamdani. He brought seven Nobel Prize winners to speak at symposia, held mostly at UCSB. He was passionate about creating a world in which everyone gives to others what they want for themselves, and he was actively involved in many charitable causes around the world. He enlisted more than 250,000 people in signing onto the World Harmony statement of core values. Jamal wanted the community to come together and always spoke of a “Big Tent” that would unite us.

World Harmony is a nonprofit that requires nothing more than for people to ask themselves: Do we give to others what we want for ourselves? Do we speak the truth? Do we make decisions based on principle? Are we fair and just in all our thoughts and actions?

The Hamdani family: Sasha (left), Jamal, Saida, and Saher | Credit: Courtesy

Jamal’s humility was as legendary as his achievements. He served his community quietly, preferring to highlight the contributions of others, particularly his parents and his faith. From feeding the homeless to supporting global educational initiatives, his benevolence knew no bounds.

Jamal would set out regularly to serve food to the homeless people at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. He was known to bring a big cake and celebrate everyone who had a birthday that month. He set up a multimillion-dollar endowment program through the Islamic Center Foundation, where scholarships are given to students to pursue professional degrees. He helped fund the education of many, one of whom is now a neurologist at UCLA and another a professor in Virginia in Religious Studies.

Throughout his lifetime, Hamdani mentored hundreds. He also built an elementary school that provides free education in an underserved community in Punjab, Pakistan, his father’s hometown. He named it in memory of his father, The Citizens Foundation: Dr. Sajjad Hamdani Campus (Punjab).

As a family man, he loved fiercely and was a source of constant and unwavering reliability. His family shared that he remains the model for the perfect father and husband.

As we reflect on his monumental life, we are reminded of his vision for “a world that puts human interest ahead of self-interest, corporate interest, and even national interest.”

“In the name of God Almighty the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate, ‘Indeed, we belong to God, and indeed, to Him we will inevitably return’” (Qur’an 2:156).

Jamal Hamdani’s memory will forever be a beacon of integrity, compassion, and leadership. May his soul find eternal peace, and may we continue to find strength and inspiration in his enduring example.