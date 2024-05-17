The original version of this newsletter was sent out on Tuesday, April 23

Sign up for All Booked, our bi-monthly newsletter exclusively for book lovers.

Hello, fellow bookworms!



Let me introduce myself: I’m Tessa Reeg, the Independent’s Copy Chief and a lifelong book lover, and I’ll be taking up the mantle from Emily Lee as the host and editor of All Booked!



We’ve been thinking long and hard about how to best turn the page into the next chapter of All Booked. What are the pros and cons of having one host versus a cycle of contributors (like we did when Emily went on maternity leave last year)? Ultimately, we decided that the best way to bring you a newsletter with consistent quality, a recognizable voice, and a satisfying variety of book recommendations was to combine the best from both ideas.



So though I’ll be taking over as the main host, showcasing plenty of my favorite books and authors, we’ll also feature members of the Indy staff as recurring contributors! We’re a bunch of bookworms over here at the paper, and we look forward to bringing you a wider variety of exciting new reads to pick up.



In addition, we want to make sure that we continue to hear from you, our fellow book lovers.



Please send information about new books by local authors to allbooked@independent.com.



Please send information about book events to events@independent.com, or, even better, you can post them yourself on our online calendar. Click here for more information about how to do that.



Our book reviews are done as part of a collaboration with California Review of Books (calirb.com). If you would like to submit your book for review consideration, click here for more information about how to do that.



I look forward to embracing the next chapter with you all! Happy reading.



—Tessa, allbooked@independent.com

P.S: If you should feel so inclined, subscribe to Emily’s Substack newsletter to keep up with her reading adventures! I subscribed right away, and I can’t wait to hear what she reads next.

UPCOMING BOOK EVENTS

Below, you will find a few bookish events coming up in Santa Barbara. If you are hosting a bookish event in Santa Barbara, be sure to submit the event to our online events calendar.

Medora’s Book Club: Lush Life

Tuesday, May 7, 6 p.m. | Casa del Herrero



Virtual Romance Book Club

Wednesday, May 8, 5:30 p.m. | Virtual

Local Author Talk and Book Signing: Steven Gilbar

Chaucer’s Books Wednesday, May 8, 6 p.m. | Chaucer’s Books



Virtual Seminar Series: Epistemology of Spinoza

Thursday, May 9, noon | Virtual

Teen BYO Book Club

Thursday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. | S.B. Public Library

Wiggly Storytime

Friday, May 10, and Friday, May 17, 10:15 a.m. | Eastside Library (Patio)

Virtual Seminar Series: The Descent of Man / Darwin

Saturday, May 11, noon | Virtual



Book Talk and Signing: Ana Ellickson

Saturday, May 11, 6 p.m. | The Book Loft

Virtual Seminar Series: Foundations of Our Republic

Sunday, May 12, noon | Virtual

Book Discussion: Earth Keeper

Sunday, May 12, 3 p.m. | S.B. Public Library

Preschool Storytime

Monday, May 13, and Monday, May 20, 10 a.m. | Carpinteria Community Library

Wiggly Storytime

Monday, May 13, and Monday, May 20, 10:30 a.m. | Buellton Library

Stay and Play Toddler Storytime

Tuesday, May 14, 9:15 a.m. | MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Storytime at Solvang Library

Tuesday, May 14, and Wednesday, May 15, 10:30 a.m. | Solvang Library

Bilingual Songs & Stories for Kids

Tuesday, May 14, 11 a.m. | Eastside Library

Seminar Series: The Glory of Art

Tuesday, May 14, noon | Ojai Library

Poetry Reading and Book Signing: Paul J. Willis

Wednesday, May 15, 6 p.m. | Chaucer’s Books

Book Talk and Signing: Xochitl Gonzales

Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. | Campbell Hall, UCSB



Virtual Seminar Series: The Gene: An Intimate History

Saturday, May 18, noon | Virtual

Saturday Storytime with S.B. Public Library

Saturday, May 18, 2:30 p.m. | Paseo Nuevo

Virtual Seminar Series: Religious Experiences

Sunday, May 19, noon | Virtual

LOCAL BOOK SPOTLIGHT

We at the Independent get many books sent to us by local authors, sometimes too many! It’s practically impossible for us to read and review them all, but just because we are busy bees does not mean that they aren’t worth the attention. In an attempt to not completely drop the ball, we have compiled a list of books here that have a local spin. They are all either written by a local author, feature someone in our community, or have another tie to Santa Barbara. I urge you to look through this list. Perhaps you will find your new favorite read!The following are the most recent titles that have been sent to us. Click here for a more comprehensive list.

Laketown by Gerald DiPego

Montecito Noir: True Tales of Murder & Mayhem in Paradise by Steven Gilbar



Losing Streak by Paul J. Willis



Maids in Waiting by Judi Ann Conroy



Love and Sabotage by Martha Tolles



Isla Vista Seasons: Ocean, Land, and Light by Aaron Howard

If you are a local author and would like us to feature your book in this section, please email allbooked@independent.com with the subject line “Local Author Spotlight.”

Book Reviews Courtesy of CALIFORNIA REVIEW OF BOOKS*

Thanks to the generous contributions of David Starkey, Brian Tanguay, and their team of reviewers at California Review of Books, we are able to provide a steady stream of book reviews via our content partnership. Recent reviews at Independent.com include:



The Manicurist’s Daughter: A Memoir by Susan Lieu; review by Brian Tanguay

A Splendid Intelligence: The Life of Elizabeth Hardwick by Cathy Curtis; review by Brian Tanguay

Noir Bar: Cocktails Inspired by the World of Film Noir by Eddie Muller; review by George Yatchisin

James by Percival Everett; review by David Starkey



*At the present time, all of the Independent’s book reviews are provided in collaboration with California Review of Books (calirb.com). For information on submitting books for editorial consideration, click here.