“Concert for the Coast” this Weekend, Presented by Surfrider Foundation with IVRPD

Isla Vista Recreation & Park District is thrilled to announce that for the grand finale of it’s 3rd annual Music in the Park spring concert series, it will be partnering with the Surfrider Foundation to co-host “Concert for the Coast!” Join us this Saturday May 18th to Surfrider’s for this Isla Vista tradition as we celebrate with music, food, clothing sale, raffles and giveaways, and more! This year’s artist lineup features appearances by Zach Gill of the Jack Johnson band, and Isla Vista artists such as Blue Lemonade, CFTC Committee Band, Daw Patrol, Queentide, Roge, and the Guantanamo Bay Surf Club. Be sure to stop by and check out resources being offered by tabling organizations at the Isla Vista Compost Collective, Department of Public Worms, and Isla Vista Recreation & Park District.

“Join in on the fun this weekend for the final spring Concert in the Park this year! Thanks to IVRPD and Surfrider for bringing the music and the fun to Isla Vista.” Said 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps.

This community event also features a full-scale vendor market where guests can shop for jewelry, art, books and clothing from a variety of merchants including Hermanas Recycled Clothing, IIA Jade Jewelry, Island View Outfitters, and many more. Surfrider will be conducting a raffle featuring prizes from Surf N Wear, SB Film Festival, M Special, Backyard Bowls, Ventura Music Hall, Sans Cloud, Stasher, Obey, L Space, Sanuk and Swamis. All proceeds go toward support the Surfrider’s mission statement to protecting California’s coastal waterways and beaches.

Snacks and lite refreshments will be offered while supplies last. IVRPD thanks its partners at Surfrider for its involvement in this annual event. IVRPD also thanks its Board of Directors, IV Foot Patrol, and community of Isla Vista for their continued support.

For questions or media requests, please contact Nicholas A. Norman at nnorman@ivparks.org or dial (805) 350-8751.