East Camino Cielo Prescribed Burn This Week

WHAT: Burn plots of 2-5 acres of previously cut brush and excess surface fuels.

WHEN: May 16-17, if conditions are favorable. The burn window began in March and will last through the spring.

WHERE: East Camino Cielo (La Cumbre Peak)

WHY: The goal of this burn is to reduce the risk of wildfire by reducing hazardous fuels and allowing better access to firefighting operations when necessary. This burn will maintain the Camino Cielo fire break, which is part of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan and part of the Santa Barbara Mountain Communities Defense Zone. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

WHO: This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Los Padres National Forest with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php