New Startup Finds 12,000 Lost Pets, Now They’re Live in Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

So far, 4369 Americans have reported a missing pet to the platform, of which 2487 have already been found.

Based on the information provided by owners, PetRadar uses targeted ads on Facebook and Instagram to alert over 4000 neighbors within a 0.6-mile radius of the missing pet. As the world increasingly moves online, digital solutions are emerging even for longstanding issues such as the heartache of losing a beloved pet.

David Olthaar, the startup’s founder, says, “We can’t believe we’ve already found more than 12,000 missing pets. For a team of animal lovers, it’s truly heartwarming. Branching out is a new and exciting challenge, and we’re thrilled to be able to help the pet parents of Santa Barbara!”

One relieved pet owner from the US shares their experience: “PetRadar reunited our beloved doggo with us, thanks to a local man and his sister who took amazing care of him and contacted us immediately after seeing our ad. We’re profoundly grateful for this service and the kind community support.

“PetRadar now hopes to build a community of pet owners in Santa Barbara by collaborating with local veterinarians and shelters, like the Santa Barbara Humane Society, to create a safer city for our furry friends.