Santa Barbara, CA, May 20, 2024 – One805 announced today that Pink and Dallas Green (City and Color) would perform as the duo You + Me at the One805LIVE! event on September 20th at Kevin Costner’s property in Carpinteria. “We are absolutely thrilled that Pink and Dallas Green have agreed to perform at One805LIVE! This year” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, CEO of One805. “We already have the legendary Kenny Loggins and his band, and Alan Parsons is Music Director, and will perform, so this is shaping up to once again be an extraordinary event.” Other performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year One805LIVE! was headlined by Maroon 5, and featured a surprise appearance by John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival, raising over $800,000 for Santa Barbara County First Responders. This year there will be a few changes to improve the experience for guests. Richard Weston Smith, Co-Founder and COO of One805 explained, saying “this year we are looking at several ways to make this event even better. There will be fewer cabanas, but they will be forty feet closer to the stage and all obstructions to the view have been removed. Food service will be dramatically improved, and the much loved “VIP Club” layout of 2022 is back, with the VIP Tent and club style lounge seating, as well as a few select “Velvet Rope” tables.” The arrival and departure will be completely revised, with a second gate, better traffic flow, additional buses and a full crowd control team to ensure a comfortable and orderly exit. “We learn more every year,” said Weston Smith, “and we strive to improve. It always takes longer than we would like to leave an event, as anyone who has been to So-Fi Stadium or The Hollywood Bowl knows, but we have plans to make it the best it can be – possibly even fun!”

Ticket sales and pricing will be announced soon, and people may sign up for ticket notifications at One805.org. As always, One805 Honorary Board Members will have advance purchase priority.

About One805

In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides “One805” was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. First Responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the efforts of many, over $2 million was raised to provide counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy.

All who would like to contribute to One805 to assist our local First Responders may do so at One805.org. 100% of all contributions go to first responders and related supportive services. Tickets and sponsorships for One805LIVE! Can also be found at www.One805.org.