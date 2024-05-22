Cox Charities Awards $10,000 in Grants to Santa Barbara Area

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CALIF. – May 22, 2024– Cox Charities awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to two Santa Barbara region nonprofits with programs that meet the needs of our community. Cox Charities, a philanthropic foundation that is funded by employee donations, has served California communities since 1999.

The 2024 nonprofit grant recipients in the Santa Barbara region are:

· Carpinteria Children’s Project for its homelessness prevention and nutrition support program.

· Hillside House for digital equity for residents.

Established in 1999, Cox Charities’ giving programs are overseen by a diverse volunteer board of Cox employees who live and work in communities throughout Santa Barbara County. To date, Cox Charities has contributed more than $10 million to California communities in San Diego, Orange County, Palos Verdes, and Santa Barbara. To learn more about Cox Charities, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

