Dos Pueblos High School Wins the 2024 WaterWise High School Video Contest 

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the 25th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest winners. In total, 32 students from four schools throughout the county submitted 14 videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “Tips for an Inspired Water Wise Garden.” While the Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the student winners as follows:

First Place: “An Animated Journey for a Water Wise Garden” by Dos Pueblos High School will receive $1,000. Students will win a $500 prize provided by Carollo Engineers.

First Place Spanish: “Ahorra el Agua en tu Jardín by San Marcos High School will receive $1,000. Students will win a $500 prize provided by La Buena 105.1FM.

Second Place: “Three Tips for a Water Wise Garden” by Santa Barbara Senior High School will receive $500. Students will win a $250 prize provided by Geosyntec Consultants.

Third Place: “Corra the Cactus” by Santa Ynez Valley High School will receive $300. Students will win a $150 prize provided by Ewing Irrigation.

People’s Choice Award: “Be a Water Wise Gardener” by Dos Pueblos High School (182 likes on YouTube). The school will receive $500 and the students will win a $500 gift card provided by Dudek.

We thank our community sponsors for their generous support! Visit our High School Video Contest webpage on Waterwisesb.org to view all student video submissions and learn more about our sponsors.